Thomas E. Minson, 84,
- born March 29, 1935, in Colo- Springs, Colo., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side March 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Minson; son, Steve Minson (Lora); daughter, Cindy Goure (Steve); son-in-law, Gerald Boulse; grandchildren, Terra Boulse-Archaro (Alex), Heather Forsythe (Bobby), Craig Boulse, Steven Minson, Stephanie Minson, Jessica Krall (Jake), Felicia Cover (Brian), Michael Colarelli, Stevey Bayes (Wylie), and Jessey Goure; great- grandchildren, Mykayla, Colton, JT, Amelia, Addison, Blake, Liam, and D'Angelo; sister, Laura Irvin (Kenny); and many other family members. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tommalee Boulse; parents, John and Janie Bowser; father and mother-in-law, Pete and Ida Boyd; and many other family members. He worked and retired from CF&I after 43 years of service as Superintendent of Materials Handling Dept. He was President of Minnequa University Club for many years. He loved to travel, camp, and fish with his family. Tom loved spending time with his family, going to Blue Mesa Reservoir, Cripple Creek and Denver Bronco Games. Tom had the kindest of hearts and always saw the best in people. Tom always loved to have a good time, host Sunday dinners, and be surrounded by family and friends. Tom had many special friends throughout his life. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and a friend to everyone he ever met. He will be deeply missed by all. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Laurence Berarducci and Tara Yoder with Pueblo Cardiology Associates and Jim Sajbel with Prescription Shop. Services postponed until further notice.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020