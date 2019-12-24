Home

Thomas Edward "Ed" Waugh

Thomas Edward "Ed" Waugh Obituary
Thomas Edward "Ed"
Waugh passed away on
Dec. 20, 2019, at age 75. He was born on Feb. 29, 1944. Ed is survived by his wife, Donna Waugh; daughters, Sheri (Alan) Ely and Bonnie (Todd) Mihelich; grandchildren, Sam Ely, Lucas Mihelich, Grace Ely and Ian Mihelich; mother, Georgia Waugh; and siblings, Darlene Dickerson, Elaine Janoski and Allen Waugh. He was a genuine family man, quick to tell a funny joke, and had sayings that we all live by. He was a skilled craftsman, hot rod enthusiast and enjoyed hunting. He was a journeyman pipefitter out of Pipefitter and Steam-fitters Locals 20 and 58 for 55 years. The family wishes to thank all of our wonderful family, friends and neighbors who have shown us their love and support. We'd also like to thank the amazing staff at Sangre de Cristo Hospice. In lieu of flowers, if your heart wishes to make a donation, please consider sending donations to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, www.sangre.org A celebration of life will be held in Feb. 2020. More details to follow. Online condolences, www.imperial funerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 24, 2019
Remember
