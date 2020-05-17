|
|
Thomas Harrison Harner,
- 80, passed away May 13, 2020 , surrounded by family. He was born July 29, 1939 in Denver to Jacob and Harriet Harner. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Raymond and Dorothy Haas; and his wife of 56 years, Mildred Harner. Thom is survived by sons, Chris (Susan) Harner and Matt (Stacey) Harner, eightgrandchildren and seven great-grandchild-ren. Thom worked for Dana Corporation as a data processing manager. After retiring, he enjoyed volunteering at the San Isabel Scout ranch. Thom was a lifelong scouter and served as a volunteer for many years with the Rocky Moun-tain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed camping, fish-ing and watercolor pain-ting. We would like to thank the staff and friends at the Villa Pueblo and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for all the care and comfort they provided to Dad and the family. Viewing, 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, followed by graveside service at 11 a.m., both at Im-perial Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020