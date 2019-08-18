|
Thomas Michael "Mike"
June 1, 1947 to Aug. 3, 2019. After a valiant four-year battle, Mike succumbed to pancreatic cancer in Lone Tree, Colo. He and his beloved wife, Angela, had recently moved from Wetmore to the home of his dear stepson and daughter-in-law, James Pearson and Lori Clevenger, to continue Mike's at-home hospice care. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. His parents, Joanne and Thomas Healy, who pre-deceased him, raised and educated Mike in Pueblo through high school, sen-ding him to the Univer-sity of Colorado Boulder for his bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering and a master's in fluid mechanics and applied math. Later, he earned a second master's degree in organizational leadership from Chapman University. Mike had a long career as an engineer, educator and business owner, and volunteered his time and talents to the Florence and Pueblo Rotary Club chapters. His hobbies included playing ice hoc-key, following major league sports teams, working on his multiple computers, dining out, hearing live music, socializing with old friends and making new ones everywhere he went. Mike's smile was contagious and all were drawn to him. He was devoted to his family, friends, pets and Colorado moun-tains. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Thomas Michael Healy to Suncrest Hospice of Denver, 5700 Quebec St., Suite 310, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 or to the Fremont Regional Hospice, 1439 Main St., Canon City, CO 81212. They both provided ded-icated care to Mike. The family will host a celebration of life for Mike at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at First Unitarian Society, 110 Calla Ave., in Pueblo, across from City Park. Sharing of memories and photos are welcome.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 18, 2019