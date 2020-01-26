|
|
Thomas G. Kingsley II,
- 75, of Topeka, Kan. passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
- Tom was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Topeka, Kan., the son of Thomas and Ila (Winter) Kingsley. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1962 and received a bachelor's degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. Tom was employed by the Colorado Division of Wildlife as an Assistant Hatchery Chief prior to retiring. He was also a member of the Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene in Topeka. Tom married Dianne Rankin on Aug. 21, 1971, in Topeka, Kan.
- Survivors include his wife, Dianne Kingsley of Topeka, Kan.; daughter, Erin (Alfonso) Aragon of Pueblo, Colo.; sister, Kathy (John) Stu-debaker of Topeka, Kan.; brother, Mike (Gail) Kingsley of Wellsville, Kan.; two grandchildren, Jonathan Alfonso and Christian Alfonso both of Pueblo, Colo.; and five great grandchildren.
- He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially liked hunting, fishing, boating and wood-working. Honoring Tom's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020