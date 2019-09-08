Home

Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418

Thomas McCallister


04/06/1939 - 09/01/2019
Thomas McCallister Obituary
Thomas Edward
McCallister, 80, of Aurora, Colo., passed away on Sept. 1, 2019.
Thomas was born on April 6, 1939, in Young-wood, Pa., to Francis Xavier and Helen (Luther) McCallister. He joined the United States Air Force where he began what would be a lifelong career in network engineering. After his time in the Air Force, Thomas worked for NCR, Co. Inc. for 20 years and U.S. Bank for 15 years as a Certified Network Engineer. In addition to his career, Thomas enjoyed many hobbies including wood-working, drawing, a love of music, photography, science fiction books and movies, camping, and fishing. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Xavier McCallister and Helen (Luther) McCallister; and his siblings, Francis, Stella, Regis and Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Sybil Marie McCallister; children, Mi-chael Thomas (Jennie)
McCallister, Scott Edward (Laura) McCal-lister and Jeannine Marie (Anthony) Reed; grandchildren, Chloe Reed, Gabriel Reed and Nicholas McCallister; and sis-ter, Regina. A gathering to receive family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. today, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, Colo. A rosary in Thomas' honor will follow the gathering at 4:30 p.m., also at Horan & McConaty. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 13120 E. Kentucky Ave., Aurora, Colo., followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The McCallister family requests charitable donations be made in Thomas' memory to Heifer International.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019
