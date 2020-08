Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas W. Viles, Jr. , 25, of Pueblo, born Jan. 19, 1995, passed peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020. Viewing will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Burial service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a later date.



