Thomas William Piper, 41, of Pueblo, Colo., went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Piper and nephew, Thomas Piper. Thomas is survived by his children, Courtney Piper, Joseph Piper, Isaiah Piper, Josiah Piper and Thomas "Tiny T" Piper; mother, Beverly Looker; father, Ambrose Piper; sister, Ceceila Piper; loving companion, Zoe Reider as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service, 11 a.m. Saturday, with Livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral. Home-Pueblo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store