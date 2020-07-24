1/1
Thomas William Piper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas William Piper, 41, of Pueblo, Colo., went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Piper and nephew, Thomas Piper. Thomas is survived by his children, Courtney Piper, Joseph Piper, Isaiah Piper, Josiah Piper and Thomas "Tiny T" Piper; mother, Beverly Looker; father, Ambrose Piper; sister, Ceceila Piper; loving companion, Zoe Reider as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service, 11 a.m. Saturday, with Livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral. Home-Pueblo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved