Thomas "Tom/Tommy" Neldon Zanetell Jr., 71,
- passed away at his home in Pueblo West, on Nov. 13, 2019.
- Tom was born in Pueblo, on Dec. 20, 1948, to Thomas Sr. and Betty Zanetel. He graduated from Aurora Hinkley High School in 1966.
- Tom's vast career was in the construction and min-ing industry. He worked for the following companies throughout his life: Holloway, Martin K. Eby, Peter Kwiett, Harrison Western Company, Cooley Gravel, Ag-gregate Industries, Asphalt Specialties, Inter -mountain Equipment Company, Multi-Serve, Frontier Materials and Beltramo and Sons. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 9, AFL-CIO. Tom enjoyed anything that had a throttle on it, but mostly cars. If he wasn't building them or restoring them, he was racing them, either on circle tracks or drag strips. He had a special love for his '32 Hudson and his '40 Ford. Tom is survived by his wife, Janet; one son, Scott (Gerri Jean) Zanetell; two stepsons, Nathan (Erica) Ziegman and David Ziegman (Maggie); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Gerry Zanetell; sis-ter-in-law, Debbie Za-netell; his first wife, Maryln Zanetell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life service, noon on Saturday, Nov.. 23, 2019. Please contact the family (719) 647-2014 for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to of Pueblo, 4104 Outlook Blvd., Bldg. B, Pueblo, CO 81008 or through the funeral home.
- Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com. Montgomery & Steward Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019