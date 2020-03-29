|
Tiffany J. Paraday, 26,
- passed away March 22, 2020, in Pueblo. She had survived many brushes with death in her short lifetime but finally succumbed to RSV. Tiffany was a silver cord 2012 graduate of Pueblo County High School. She had a beautiful smile, a very kind and loving heart and a strong love of life. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Paraday. Tiffany is survived by her mother, Debbie; twin sister, Brittany Griffin; and her brothers, Chay and Chris. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020