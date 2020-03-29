Home

Tiffany J. Paraday

Tiffany J. Paraday Obituary
Tiffany J. Paraday, 26,
passed away March 22, 2020, in Pueblo. She had survived many brushes with death in her short lifetime but finally succumbed to RSV. Tiffany was a silver cord 2012 graduate of Pueblo County High School. She had a beautiful smile, a very kind and loving heart and a strong love of life. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Paraday. Tiffany is survived by her mother, Debbie; twin sister, Brittany Griffin; and her brothers, Chay and Chris. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
