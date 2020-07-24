1/1
Tiffany Sanchez
07/30/1979 - 07/15/2020
Tiffany Sanchez (Whitney) lost her life on July 15, 2020, in a tragic car accident. She was just 40 years old. Tiffany was born July 30, 1979, in Pueblo, Colo. Tiffany was the daughter of Richard and Vanessa Wimber and sister to Vanessa Anderson, Janessa (David) Gallegos, Eric Wimber, Michael (Billie Jo) Simmons, Jim (Tammy) Whitney, L.J. Whitney, Pamela Farmer and Becky Shahan. Her pride and joy were her children, Christopher (21), Joseph (18) (Jazalina), J'lynn (13), K'leigh (9) and Ry'lee (1). She was overjoyed with happiness about the upcoming birth of her first grandson. Tiffany was employed with Mission-Side as a trainer, currently contracted with the U.S. Census Bureau. Her passion was spending time at the beach with her family. She enjoyed spending quality time and making memories with her children. She loved to dance and sing karaoke. Tiffany had a close relationship with her niece, Ryan. They were more like sisters and had an incredibly special bond. Tiffany was preceded in death by father, James Lyle Whitney; grandparents, Roy and Shirl Fields, Jean Fields, Nina and Richard Wimber; sister, Laura Wimber-Vigil; and cousins, Daniel Fields Jr. and Tanya Wilkens. Her family held a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the care of her children via a GoFundMe account.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Going to miss her smile and excitement around the gym. So much love and so many hugs go out to her family!
Emily Menapace
Friend
