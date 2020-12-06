Timothy Leo "Tim" Martinez, unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 17, 2020. Tim is survived by wife Lori; son, Jordan (Ashley) Martinez; daughter, Kayla (Michael) Bearer; grandchildren, Ava, Ethan and Jaxson, all of Washington. Tim was born Sept. 6, 1959. He was preceded in death by parents, Helen and Deddie Martinez; sister, Diane Martinez; grandmother, Elsie Fontanez. Survived by brother, Ron (Annette) Martinez, sisters, Loretta Martinez (Thomas Kaelin, passed), Melanie Rose; stepmother, Bernice Martinez; Misty and Justin Martinez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tim will be greatly missed. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.



