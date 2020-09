Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Espinoza, 52, of Pueblo passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Survived by sister, Tamika; grandmother, Rose; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Chum and Joan; siblings, Chis and Denise Espinoza. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Leanders Catholic Church.



