Timothy "Tigre" Salazar, 67, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2020. Private family service, 10 a.m., Thursday, with Live Stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo. We invite everyone to bring their classic cars for a final tribute ride at 11 a.m.



