Tina Lynn Montez, 53,
- passed away Jan. 15, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born April 1, 1966, to Ted Terrones and Edith Trujillo Terrones. Tina always referred to her Dad as "Hun." She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ella and Ben Trujillo, Florencio Terrones and Melba Nestel; and aunt, Angelina Trujillo. She enjoyed cooking, gambling, spen-ding hours on Freemont Street in Vegas enjoying the entertainers, street rod cruising around with her husband, and having Sunday breakfast with her street-rod friends. She really enjoyed listening to Reba McIn-tyre and she sang so beautifully. She loved to shop for shoes and purses. She was very tidy and immaculate; you could eat off of her floor. Tina loved spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Terra play volleyball. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents; her husband, John Montez; her children, Amber (Robert Salazar) Terrones and Jade Desiree Young; her Montez children, Amanda, Jessica, Desirae, Johnny, Mercedes and Victoria; her siblings, Ted Terrones Jr., Ruben Ter-rones, Vince Terrones and Veronica Terrones Blom; grandchildren, Terra Salazar and Adam Salazar; 11 Montez grand-children; godson, Albert; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, St. Francis Xavier Church. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020