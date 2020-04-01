|
- journey to Heaven on March 29, 2020. She was age 70. Tippie was born on Jan. 25, 1950, and lived a happy and fulfilling life with her husband of 51 years. Tippie loved to bake, play the piano and organ, read, take walks and eat and share Cheeto Puffs with her five dogs. Tippie achieved multiple degrees throughout her life. An associates in nursing was her passion and she continued on at the young age of 61 to excel with a bachelors in criminal justice, a master's in criminal justice management, and a master's in home land security (emergency management). Tippie is survived by husband, Daniel L. Bitz; children, Jacque Lavato (Steve), Daniel C. Bitz (Mona), Joy Rael; grandsons, Manny, Mike, Josh, Thomas and Ezera; granddaughters, Star, Shelby, Shianne and Marissa; four brothers, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by so many people. She had a huge heart with so much to give and will be missed by all who knew her! Cremation with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 1, 2020