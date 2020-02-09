|
Tomas Abel Archuletta
- age 78, passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2019. Tomas was born Sept. 22, 1941, to Percy and Margaret Archuletta. Preceding his death are his parents, Percy and Margaret Archuletta; brothers, Bro Andre (David), Leonard and Daniel Archuletta. Tomas leaves to cherish his loving memory his sisters, Priscilla Roacha and Susan Ventura both of California; his Colorado family, nieces, Annette (John) Becerra, Rebecca Archuletta, and nephews, Michael (Cheri) Archuletta, Raymond (Marcella) Archuletta, Daniel (Cecily) Archu-letta, Leonard (Colleen) Archuletta and Percy Archuletta and all their children. Also survived by extended family and friends of all he loved and touched deeply. Tomas enjoyed being with his family and friends sharing life stories and offering words of wisdom to each of them. He made friends everywhere he went. Our uncle wasn't a rich man, but he was rich with family and many friends. He had a wonderful life and thank you to all who made it so. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Please join us for a spiritual service, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Holy Rosary Church, 2400 W. 22nd St., Pueblo, Colo., 81003. A reception at the church hall will follow the spiritual service. A private family burial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020