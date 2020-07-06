Tomi Ann Trujillo, 92, was our Mom, Mama, Nana, Nana Tomi, our life and our champion. Her utmost love was family. Her passion was dancing, singing, shopping, making quilts and the best homemade tortillas. You never left her place hungry. She never missed a Rockies game either from Coors Field, her balcony or TV. Our mom loved people and never met a stranger. From her humble beginnings, she raised five children with three generations to remember and miss her deeply. She made us laugh until the very end. Our mom left us peacefully on June 28, 2020, with her children at her side, to be with her parents, Jose and Carlotta Medina; brothers, Mike, Nash and Joe Medina; sisters, Mary Navares, Lucy Garcia, Angie Ayala and Vicky Olivas. She is survived by her children, Smokey (Helen) Espinosa, Valerie (Frank) Ayala, Veronica (Michael) Ortega, Vada (Dennis) Martinez and Vanessa (Sam) Lucero; grandchildren, Estrella, Santana, Tino, Brenda, Frankie, Nicole, Timmy, Tommy, Dustin, Miquela,
Adam, Alex and Ajay; great-grandchildren, Diego, Sofia, Ayla, Kiki, Donovan, Destiny, Harper, Grant and Major; sisters; Espie Leyba, Helen (Tino) Herrera and Virgie (Andy) Bobian; and sisters-in-law, Cecilia and Mary Medina. Due to Covid-19, our mom's life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Online condolences may be made online at www. allstatescremation.com.