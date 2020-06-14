Toni Carlson
02/12/1949 - 06/07/2020
Toni Jean (Johnson) Carlson, 71, passed away June 7, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Feb. 12, 1949, to proud parents, Marvin and Joann (Steed) Johnson. Both preceded her in death. Toni enjoyed fishing, camping, music, animals, gardening, NASCAR, story-telling, making up songs, reading to her grandchildren and watching Judge Judy. Toni is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Carlson Jr.; her daughters, Jackie (James) Herrin and Jodi (Drew Deel) Carlson; four grandchildren, Jaylon (Felicia) Carlson, Gavon Carlson, Nalani Deel and Teagan Herrin; one great-granddaughter, Milla Carlson; siblings, Lynn (Bill) Spencer, Tama Hale and Tara Redmond; father-in-law, Eugene Carlson Sr.; in-laws, Beverly and Lee Carlson and Robert Mir-endorf; several other relatives and friends who loved and will miss Toni dearly. Visitation, 10 a.m Thursday, with a family service to follow at Angelus Chapel. At her request, cremation to follow. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
