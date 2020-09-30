Toni DeLao,
77, of Pueblo, passed away of a lengthy illness on Sept. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Levi Rivera; her beloved cat, Missy; and numerous other family. Survived by her daughter, Nita DeLao; sisters, Vivian, Susan, Debbie, Eve and Georgia; brothers, Fred, John, Michael and Tito; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Toni will be missed by all. She enjoyed bowl-ing, fishing, crocheting, being with family and going to Cripple Creek. Private family services will be held. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
.