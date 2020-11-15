1/1
Tony Fasulo
Tony Fasulo, 94, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Caroline Fasulo. He is survived by Carol 'Sis" Servo; children, Dale Servo, Sandy (Billy) Martin, Marty Lynn (Jeff) Roskam and numerous other family and friends. Tony dedicated many years of his life working for the Dana Corporation and later was a bus attendant for School District 60. He had a strong passion for cars and will be missed by all who knew him. Private family services. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
