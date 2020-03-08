|
- 70, passed away March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony Jimenez Sr.. and Juanita Salazar Jimenez; his son, Tony Jimenez III; and sisters, Teresa Jimenez and Lor-etta Jimenez. He graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army during both the Korean and Vietnam eras. He enjoyed fishing, taking care of his green lawn, the Broncos and Mexican food, especially homemade tortillas. Tony also loved music, the saxophone and Mo-town. He leaves to cherish his memory his com-panion of 14 years, Dolores M. Trujillo; brothers, Robert (Rose Linda Gallegos) Jimenez and Rudy (DeAnne) Jimenez; step-children, Chris-tine Trujillo and Eugene Reyes; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020