Tony Spaccamonti Jr.,
- 90, was born Feb..25 1929, and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2019. Tony was born to Antonio and Dor-othy (Clementi) Spacca-monti, who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death by his two sons, Louis and Anthony Spac-camonti, Margie Matta-rocci; special friend, Sandy (Ignes) Parker; brothers, Lou and Joe Spaccamonti; sister, Mary Combatto; sisters-in-law, Madeline and Ruth Spac-camonti and Beverly Al-lison; brothers-in-law, Mert Quint and Don Vaughn. Tony leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughter, Kather-ine (Tim) Miller; and bonus son, Dana (Donna) Bible; bonus daughter, Leslie Stilson (Mark Moore); daughter-in-law, Robin Spaccamonti; grandchildren, Natalie (Craig) Mendell, Timmi-Jo (Wade) Lisac, Tana (Dominic) Strasia, Sam (Sara) Spaccamonti, Ash-lynn Spaccamonti, Erika Almeida-Trujillo, Shannon Poteet-Herrera, Krissi (Jeff) Camper and Danny Bible; great- grandchildren, Skyler, Gianna, Taryn and Alexa Strasia, Lannie-Jo, Wade, and Landri Lisac, Camille and Colby Mendell, Gracie Spaccamonti, Michael (Jami) Arm-strong, Anthony Arm-strong and Hope Ivey; sisters, Virginia Quint and Betty Vaughn; sis-ters-in-law, Judy Spac-camonti and Imogene Hughes; brothers, Jim and Johnny Spacca-monti; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members who were all so special to him. Tony was a proud Air Force veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked and retired from Southwest Supply and started TJ's Bar & Grill where he knew no strangers and cherished all the friendships he made throughout the years. Tony spent most of his time outdoors gardening and loved to go deliver his vegetables to friends and family. We all looked forward to his visits,
- especially when he brought over his delicious tomatoes. He was a great cook and everyone looked forward to his famous spaghetti sauce and green chili. Tony loved going fish-ing with his brothers, and his best friend and son-in-law, Tim. His favorite places to go were Taylor Reservoir and Blue Mesa Reservoir. He never missed his grandkids or great-grand-kids playing sports, riding horses or attending 4-H events. When he couldn't get outside, he loved watching his western movies and football games. A special thank you to Tony's caretakers, Ashley Espinoza, Ashley Hall, Amy Velasquez, Celena Chavez, Jazmyn Marquez, Christine Arellano, and their families, who became his own. We can never thank you enough for the love you showed him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. 1207 Pueblo Boulevard Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Church. Online condolences, roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 29, 2019