Tory James "TJ"
28, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2019. Survived by sister, Stevie (Jessie) Wil-liams; grandparents, Rob-ert and Jeanie Bailey; and uncles, Ron (Mary) Bailey, Jim (Kathi) Bail-ey and Mark (Karen) Bailey. Preceded in death by mother, Kelly Brewer. TJ was born on April 9, 1991, in Denver. He enjoyed working with com-puters and cell phones, listening to music and skateboarding.Crema-tion, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford Ave. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019