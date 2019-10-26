Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Tory Sayhouse

Tory Sayhouse Obituary
Tory James "TJ"
Sayhouse, 28,
passed
away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2019. Survived by sister, Stevie (Jessie) Wil-liams; grandparents, Rob-ert and Jeanie Bailey; and uncles, Ron (Mary) Bailey, Jim (Kathi) Bail-ey and Mark (Karen) Bailey. Preceded in death by mother, Kelly Brewer. TJ was born on April 9, 1991, in Denver. He enjoyed working with com-puters and cell phones, listening to music and skateboarding.Crema-tion, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford Ave. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
