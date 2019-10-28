|
|
Tory James "TJ" Sayhouse,
- 28, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2019. Survived by sister, Stevie (Jessie) Williams; grand-parents, Robert and Jeanie Bailey; and uncles, Ron (Mary) Bailey, Jim (Kathi) Bailey and Mark (Karen) Bailey. Preceded in death by mother, Kelly Brewer. TJ was born on April 9, 1991, in Denver. He enjoyed working with computers and cell phones, listening to music and skate-boarding. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford Ave. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 28, 2019