IN MEMORIAM
Tracy Rothmeier
To My Best Friend
I kept my promise, to love, honor, and share.
I kept my promise to you that I would always
be there until
death do we part,
that is what they say.
Oh my love why did you leave me that day?
I wasn't ready for you
to say goodbye,
as I look into the heavens with tears in my eyes,
I wasn't ready for you
to die.
My best friend, why did you leave and not say goodbye?
With so many questions and no answers as to why.
I would have gone with you, however God
knows best and took you home to give you rest.
I was not ready,
no not just yet,
with only one regret that
I didn't tell you one last time I love you,
and forever you will be mine. My best friend this
you must know, and never forget.
I will see you again when God calls my name and
says it is time to go home and be with your best friend once again.
Love Always,
Gerald
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 1, 2020