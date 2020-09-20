Twila Joan Shoaf
passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. She is survived by her children, Roland (Georgie) of New Mexico, Charlie (Eva Jean) of Penrose, Steve (Betty) of Penrose, Dave (Stephanie) of Wetmore, Barbara (Tony) of Vermont; and stepchildren, Danny, Kara and Bobby; along with many grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Pathfinder Park Arena in Florence. A dinner will follow at the Elks Lodge in Florence. Please visit romerofuneralhomes.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements are in care of Romero Funeral Home of Alamosa.