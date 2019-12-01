|
|
Uel Lee Horn, 82, born
- March 8, 1937, to Lawrence and Charlie (nee Smith) Horn in San Diego County, Calif., passed away Nov. 28, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn P. Horn, in 2006; and son, James P. Saler, in 2005. Survived by his daughters, Sharon Mancuoso of Pueblo West and Lisa (Lawrence) Tachibana of Hawaii; grandchildren, Stacy, Jennifer, Kimberly, Isaac, Brandon, Caitlin, Natalie, Danielle and Christine; and 11 great-grandchil-dren. Cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. As per Uel's request, there will be no service. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019