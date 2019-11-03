|
- away Oct. 28, 2019. Dean was born Jan. 29, 1925, to Rufus and Leona Rush in Stanford, Ill. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; brothers, Gene and Leo; and son-in-law, Corby Huggett. Dean leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Rush; daughters, Cindy Huggett and Connie (Steve) Baca; and son, Craig (Lorraine) Rush. Also survived by five grandchildren, Sigourney (Ben) Fransua, Josh (Nicole) Baca, Craig Rush Jr., Jordon (Taylor) Baca and Amanda Huggett. Dean is also survived by his "special son," Dave Feamster and family Jeanne, Sam and Joe; along with several other relatives and friends. Dean was a proud WWII Army veteran who served in Northern Africa and Italy. Dean retired from Sears after 33 years of service. After retirement, he and Dorothy worked together doing catering for Little Caesar's Pizza for 24 years. Dean was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a man of honor, dignity and respect. He was one of the remaining of the "Greatest Generation." Dean's momentous joys in life were spending time with his family, reading and cooking breakfast every morning. He will be truly missed. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 85 Stanford Ave. Memorials may be made direct to Wesley United Methodist Church.
