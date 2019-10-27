Home

POWERED BY

Valerie Pacheco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Pacheco In Memoriam
Valerie Pacheco, 49.
Valerie was born Jan. 12, 1970, took her last journey home to heaven on Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Val is now in heaven greeted by her loving grandparents and our heavenly Father with open loving arms. Val was predeceased by her grandparents, Leo and Jennie Perez; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves to cherish her loving memory to her mother, Barbara Pacheco; daughters, Candra, Breanna and Ausencia Pacheco; grandchildren, Raela, Alejendro and Luciano Lopez; father, Desi Pacheco; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and special friend, Ron Carbajal. Val was a loving, kind and nurturing soul who took care of others before herself, which made her so special in others' lives. Val will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Heaven's gates were open to let a beautiful and loving woman in. Memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Romero Chapel, luncheon to follow at Classic Q's, 1725 S. Prairie.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.