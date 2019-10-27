|
Valerie Pacheco, 49.
- Valerie was born Jan. 12, 1970, took her last journey home to heaven on Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Val is now in heaven greeted by her loving grandparents and our heavenly Father with open loving arms. Val was predeceased by her grandparents, Leo and Jennie Perez; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves to cherish her loving memory to her mother, Barbara Pacheco; daughters, Candra, Breanna and Ausencia Pacheco; grandchildren, Raela, Alejendro and Luciano Lopez; father, Desi Pacheco; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and special friend, Ron Carbajal. Val was a loving, kind and nurturing soul who took care of others before herself, which made her so special in others' lives. Val will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Heaven's gates were open to let a beautiful and loving woman in. Memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Romero Chapel, luncheon to follow at Classic Q's, 1725 S. Prairie.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019