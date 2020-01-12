|
|
Veena Concialdi, 69,
- passed away Dec. 2019. Survived by her children, Heather (Canton) Keyes of Aurora and Josh Pearson of Brighton; grandchildren, Brittaney (Bryce) Bullard, Brady Evanoff, Taylor Pearson and Olivia Pearson; and she was blessed with a great-grandson, Kellen Asher Pearson. Veena is also survived by her mother, Veena Ives; and siblings, Doug (Dana) Garret, Paul Garrett and Carol (Glen) Hamill. Veena graduated from Central High School in 1968. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020