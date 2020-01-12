Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Veena Concialdi


04/25/1950 - 12/21/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veena Concialdi Obituary
Veena Concialdi, 69,
passed away Dec. 2019. Survived by her children, Heather (Canton) Keyes of Aurora and Josh Pearson of Brighton; grandchildren, Brittaney (Bryce) Bullard, Brady Evanoff, Taylor Pearson and Olivia Pearson; and she was blessed with a great-grandson, Kellen Asher Pearson. Veena is also survived by her mother, Veena Ives; and siblings, Doug (Dana) Garret, Paul Garrett and Carol (Glen) Hamill. Veena graduated from Central High School in 1968. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -