Velda Carara

Velda Carara Obituary
Velda R. Carara, 92, of
Pueblo, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Donald; daughter, Donna; and son, Joe. Survived by daughter, Sandra (Dale) DiLulo; granddaughter, Amber Carara; grandsons, Lee (Monica) Carara, Aaron, Tige and Paul (Amber) Schornack; and great-granddaughters, Cassia and Tessa Carara and Aly Terrones. Service, 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020
