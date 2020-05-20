|
Velma Otis, 90, of Pue-
- blo, peacefully passed away May 14, 2020. She was born in Ontario, Canada, where she grew up on a dairy farm with her parents, Olive and Alfred; and her siblings, James, Rob-ert and Rina. She graduated from Toronto Wes-tern Hospital Nursing School and came to Denver to begin her career as a nurse. There she met her husband, Donald Otis. They were married on Sept. 7, 1956, and came to Pueblo shortly thereafter. Velma was a kind, sweet soul who so loved and appreciated her wonder-ful friends, neighbors and family who helped her over the past years. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her son, Matthew Otis; her daughter, Rebecca Coo-per; brother, Robert Mil-ler; sister, Rena Mingay; granddaughters, Hailey Otis, Courtney Otis and Samantha Cooper; and her grandson, Russell Cooper. A private family service will be held at noon on May 26, 2020. A memorial for friends, neighbors, and extended family is planned for later in the year.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 20, 2020