Verna Trujillo

Verna Chavez Trujillo, 94, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Born in Boone, Colo., to Anthony and Lena Chavez. Preceded in death by husband, Charles John Trujillo; sons, Daniel and Paul; and brothers, Leo and Manuel. Retired from Pue-blo County Courthouse Licensing and Boone Grocery. She is survived by children, Rita (Fred) Trujillo and Sherry (Dennis) Trujillo Johnson; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Stacie) Trujillo, Jay Trujillo, Paula and Christa Trujillo, Adrienne (Brandon) Bernal, and Patrick and Erek Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; sibling, Lloyd Chavez; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives; long- time friends and care-givers, Esther Maestas, Lupe Vigil and Becky Carter. Service pending.



