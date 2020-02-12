|
Vernon Sumner Porter,
- 84, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcia Porter; daughter, Laura (Gerald) Knapic; son, Stuart Porter, DVM; grandchildren, Scott Williams, Kayla (Gunter) Ainsworth, Katrina (Matthew) Scruggs and Tyler Porter; and great-grandson, Remington. Vernon began working at CF&I Steel Corporation where he held various management positions ending his 33-year career as superintendent of the rail mill. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 Uni-versity Circle. Memorials may be made to Joni Fair Hospice House. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020