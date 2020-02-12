Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Vernon Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Porter Obituary
Vernon Sumner Porter,
84, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcia Porter; daughter, Laura (Gerald) Knapic; son, Stuart Porter, DVM; grandchildren, Scott Williams, Kayla (Gunter) Ainsworth, Katrina (Matthew) Scruggs and Tyler Porter; and great-grandson, Remington. Vernon began working at CF&I Steel Corporation where he held various management positions ending his 33-year career as superintendent of the rail mill. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 Uni-versity Circle. Memorials may be made to Joni Fair Hospice House. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -