Vicky D. Jaramillo, 70,
- passed away April 16, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1949, to Norman and Betty Bischof who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jesse Jara-millo Sr.; and brother, Norman Bischof Jr. Vicky enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, quil-ting, yard work, sewing, gardening, and fixing things up. She was alsoan Elvis fan. Most of all, she enjoyed her time spent with her family. Vicky leaves to cherish her memory her children, Elena (Nick) McCar-tney, Julie Jaramillo, Jesse Jaramillo, Melisa (Billy) Evan; sister, Holly (Mark) Bierschenk; twin brother, Ricky (Andrea) Bischof; sister-in-law, Inez (Tito) Quinones; 11 grandchildren, six
- great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Celebration of Life at later date. Online condolences, angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020