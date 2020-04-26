Home

POWERED BY

Vicky Jaramillo


09/09/1949 - 04/16/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicky Jaramillo Obituary
Vicky D. Jaramillo, 70,
passed away April 16, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1949, to Norman and Betty Bischof who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jesse Jara-millo Sr.; and brother, Norman Bischof Jr. Vicky enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, quil-ting, yard work, sewing, gardening, and fixing things up. She was alsoan Elvis fan. Most of all, she enjoyed her time spent with her family. Vicky leaves to cherish her memory her children, Elena (Nick) McCar-tney, Julie Jaramillo, Jesse Jaramillo, Melisa (Billy) Evan; sister, Holly (Mark) Bierschenk; twin brother, Ricky (Andrea) Bischof; sister-in-law, Inez (Tito) Quinones; 11 grandchildren, six
great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Celebration of Life at later date. Online condolences, angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -