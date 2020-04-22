|
Victor Martinez, 38, of
- Colo-rado City passed away April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Roseanna Maestas, and Victor and Dorothy Martinez; and cousin, Ebony Martinez. He is survived by his children, Victor Auden and Emma Rose Martinez; parents, Dennis and Patricia Martinez; siblings, Brandy Lopez and Dennis Martinez Jr.; mother of his children, Brenda Venegas; special nieces and nephews. Victor is known by many as an amazing baseball player and athlete. He was Colorado's 1st triple Crown winner in high school baseball. While his athletic accomplishments are impressive, it's the immense love for his friends and family, particularly his two children, Emma and Victor, that will be his lasting legacy. Victor will live on in all of our hearts. Private service with livestream through Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 22, 2020