Victoria Acosta, 73, of
Pueblo, passed away quietly with family on Dec. 28, 2019. Survived by her sons, Henry Torres, William (Kevin) Brunette and Juan Brunette; daughter, LaShawn Mynhier; seven sisters, four brothers; numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, multiple nephews as well as several greats. Blessings to her dear friends. No flowers please. A card box will be available for your condolences at the Grand Prix at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. See full obituary at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020
