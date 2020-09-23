Victoria "Vicki" Maldonado, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, with her family by her side. Born March 23, 1933, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Lee and Cecilia Carbajal, who preceded her in death, along with her brother, John "Blinky"; grandson, Don Anthony; and her husband of 60 years, Donald. Vicki is survived by her children, Walter (Claire) and Dawn Renee (Rick); grandchildren, Amber (Chris), RaeDawn (Jordon), Dawna (Elliot) and Hunter; great-grandchil-dren, Hailee, Donnie, Mavrick, Cooper, Carter, Siena and Meadow; sisters, Chonita (Max), Barbra (John) and Franki (Gary). Memorial service, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Pueblo Chris-tian Center, 1605 S. Pueblo Blvd. Please wear your mask if attending. Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store