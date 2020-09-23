1/1
Victoria Maldonado
03/23/1933 - 09/13/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria "Vicki" Maldonado, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, with her family by her side. Born March 23, 1933, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Lee and Cecilia Carbajal, who preceded her in death, along with her brother, John "Blinky"; grandson, Don Anthony; and her husband of 60 years, Donald. Vicki is survived by her children, Walter (Claire) and Dawn Renee (Rick); grandchildren, Amber (Chris), RaeDawn (Jordon), Dawna (Elliot) and Hunter; great-grandchil-dren, Hailee, Donnie, Mavrick, Cooper, Carter, Siena and Meadow; sisters, Chonita (Max), Barbra (John) and Franki (Gary). Memorial service, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Pueblo Chris-tian Center, 1605 S. Pueblo Blvd. Please wear your mask if attending. Cremation has taken place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved