Victoria Ann Torrez, 24,
- formerly of Pueblo and most recently of Fort. Collins, born May 19, 1995, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Eleanor Wallace; grandparents, Charles (Thelma) Torrez and Ken Burgener. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Ramona Torrez; sisters, Jullianna and Elizabeth Torrez; brother, Benjamin Torrez; godparents; Uncle Charles and Aunt Shirley Torrez; grandma, Rosemary Hilton; uncle, Larry Wallace; aunts, Shana Lebanno and Paula Wallsteed (Ric Brown). Victoria loved every person in her life! Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020