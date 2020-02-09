Home

Victoria Torrez


05/19/1995 - 02/04/2020
Victoria Torrez Obituary
Victoria Ann Torrez, 24,
formerly of Pueblo and most recently of Fort. Collins, born May 19, 1995, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Eleanor Wallace; grandparents, Charles (Thelma) Torrez and Ken Burgener. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Ramona Torrez; sisters, Jullianna and Elizabeth Torrez; brother, Benjamin Torrez; godparents; Uncle Charles and Aunt Shirley Torrez; grandma, Rosemary Hilton; uncle, Larry Wallace; aunts, Shana Lebanno and Paula Wallsteed (Ric Brown). Victoria loved every person in her life! Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020
