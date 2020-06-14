Vidal Raigoza

Vidal L. "Rags" Raigoza, 87, loving husband and father, longtime public servant and veteran of the United States Naval Reserve, a lifelong Pueblo resident, died peacefully on March 24 in Denver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vidal and Altagracia Raigoza; son, Gordon V. Raigoza; and sisters, Eva Baca and Celia Solano. A longtime public servant, he worked for 45 years and eventually served as Forensic Clinical Admin-istrator for the Colorado Mental Health Institute at the Pueblo State Hospital. Beginning his tenure with the institution as an attendant in 1955, he rose through the hospital's ranks and earned citations for his work in the Mental Health Field. In 1961, he earned a National Mental Health Association citation for outstanding work as a psychiatric technician, based on his success working with individuals with mental illness in an intensive treatment ward. He retired as the Forensic Chief Clinical administrator. He was a sought-after lecturer throughout the United States before he retired in 1995. A graduate of Pueblo Central High, he was a strict believer in education. He earned a master's degree in Psychology from Adams State College in 1975. He also was one of the first males to earn a Bach-elor of Science nursing degree from Southern Colorado State College (CSU-Pueblo). A private service for the family will take place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on June 16, which would have been Vidal and Stella's 69th anniversary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CSU-Pueblo Founda-tion, Vidal L. Raigoza Scholarship.



