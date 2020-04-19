Home

POWERED BY

Vincent Mascarenas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Mascarenas Obituary
Vincent Mascarenas, 86,
of Pueblo, passed away April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Mascarenas; mother, Ruth Herrera; sister, Emily; and brothers, Ted, Claude and Edward Herrera. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Herrera and Pauline Homminga; bro-thers, Thomas and Dave (Pat) Herrera; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vincent was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -