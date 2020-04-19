|
Vincent Mascarenas, 86,
- of Pueblo, passed away April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Mascarenas; mother, Ruth Herrera; sister, Emily; and brothers, Ted, Claude and Edward Herrera. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Herrera and Pauline Homminga; bro-thers, Thomas and Dave (Pat) Herrera; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vincent was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020