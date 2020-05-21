Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920

Viola Sandoval


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Sandoval Obituary

Viola Sandoval



Viola Sandoval, 90, former
resident of Pueblo, pas-sed away on May 16, 2020. A widow of Daniel Sandoval and mother of Diane Sanchez (deceased; Richard), Barbara (Alfredo) Terrazas and Emma Jayne Sandoval; grandmother of Rick and Sacha Sanchez, Heather (James) Rich-ardson and Alicia Mills (Jamie). Maria Viola was born in Walsenberg on Nov. 30, 1929, to Victor and Emma Sanchez . Her sister, Stella Raigoza and her husband, Vidal, were friends and "com-padres." In her final years, Viola lived with her daughter, Barbara and her family in Alameda, Calif. Viola had 12 great- grandchildren, Johnathan, Nika, Daniel, Breyanna, Tatiana, Darion, Dominic, Zarek, D'Layni, Deion'dre, Kyleigh and Stella; and two great- great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Ivory. Due to the Covid-19 pandem-ic, celebrations of life will be planned for future dates. The family wishes to thank the Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff for their care. Any memorial gifts may be donated to The Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -