Viola Sandoval
Viola Sandoval, 90, former
- resident of Pueblo, pas-sed away on May 16, 2020. A widow of Daniel Sandoval and mother of Diane Sanchez (deceased; Richard), Barbara (Alfredo) Terrazas and Emma Jayne Sandoval; grandmother of Rick and Sacha Sanchez, Heather (James) Rich-ardson and Alicia Mills (Jamie). Maria Viola was born in Walsenberg on Nov. 30, 1929, to Victor and Emma Sanchez . Her sister, Stella Raigoza and her husband, Vidal, were friends and "com-padres." In her final years, Viola lived with her daughter, Barbara and her family in Alameda, Calif. Viola had 12 great- grandchildren, Johnathan, Nika, Daniel, Breyanna, Tatiana, Darion, Dominic, Zarek, D'Layni, Deion'dre, Kyleigh and Stella; and two great- great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Ivory. Due to the Covid-19 pandem-ic, celebrations of life will be planned for future dates. The family wishes to thank the Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff for their care. Any memorial gifts may be donated to The Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 21, 2020