IN MEMORIAM
In cherished memory of
Violet "Miss Vi" Capritta
Three years ago today you were taken
from us but your happy and loving spirit
remains infinitely etched in our hearts.
Her legacy of unwavering family
devotion surrounds and tries to hold us as we find our way without her.
She was the rock of our family.
There's not a day that goes by that we do not miss her.
We know that she is in a better place with no pain.
Eternal hugs and kisses for you mom until we meet again.
Love you always,
Your devoted son-in-law Sam and Carol
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 8, 2019