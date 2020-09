IN MEMORIAM

Virgie Pisciotta

On May 20, 2020

in the midst of a

pandemic, our family gathered by zoom to

celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of our mom, sister, Nana, aunt and friend.

Virgie Pisciotta was

honored with toasts and shared memories of what a special person she was to each of us. We realize it's rare and special for

someone who left us

13 years ago and whose life began a century ago, to still have such a

meaningful place in our hearts. Salute' Mom!

We love you!