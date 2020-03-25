|
|
Virginia Diane Fesmire Virginia Diane Fesmire,
- 74, passed away March 22, 2020. Survived by husband of 57 years, Fuzz Fesmire; children, Kevin (Stella) Fesmire, Louie (Laurie) Fesmire, Chris (Rochelle) Fesmire, Damian (Paige) Fesmire and Andrea (Kevin) Cadena; grandchildren, Louie Jr., Kaylee, Nick, Noah, Mackenzie, Gavin, Gunnar, Logan and Payton; brother, Dale Marshall; sisters, Marilyn Ganwich and Jill Bowman; and step-mom, B.J. Marshall. Preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Virginia Marshall; and brother, Ray Marshall. Diane was born on May 17, 1945, in Pueblo, Colo. She enjoyed Bingo, gardening, shopping, collecting candles and the cabin in Pitkin, Colo. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. No service at Diane's request. Online condolences,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020