Virginia Aguilar
09/02/1950 - 05/26/2020
Virginia A. Aguilar, 69, Sunrise, Sept. 2, 1950 Sunset, May 26, 2020 Virginia A. Aguilar, daughter of Toney and Faye Romero, has earned her wings and has gone home to be with her parents; and sister, Rita, along with her beloved, George Kamida. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Gina (David) Herrera; son, Jorge (Mary) Aguila; brother, Robert (Jamie) Romero; sister, Pat Salazar; aunt, Florence Trujillo; nephew, Robert D. (Toni); all of the Romero, Avila and Aguilar families; beloved and cherished grandchildren, Amber, Zoe, Zarik, Lexi and Lucas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Special thank you to Dr. H. Keefe, the doctors, nur-ses, and staff of Park-view Medical ICU.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 31, 2020.
