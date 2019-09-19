|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Virginia Armijo
8/28/1951 9/19/2018
The Watcher
She always leaned to watch for us
Anxious if we were late,
In winter by the window,
In summer by the gate.
And though we mocked her tenderly
Who had such foolish care,
The long way home
would seem more safe,
Because she waited there.
Her thoughts were all
so full of us,
She never could forget,
And so I think that
where she is
She must be watching yet.
Waiting 'til we come
home to her
Anxious if we are late
Watching from
Heaven's window
Leaning from
Heaven's gate.
We Miss You
Mamacita
We Love You Forever
Lisa, Gilbert, Andy,
Lauretta, Ron and all
your Grandchildren
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 19, 2019