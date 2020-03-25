Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Virginia Diane Fesmire


1945 - 2020
Virginia Diane Fesmire Obituary

Virginia Diane Fesmire

Virginia Diane Fesmire,
74, passed away March 22, 2020. Survived by husband of 57 years, Fuzz Fesmire; children, Kevin (Stella) Fesmire, Louie (Laurie) Fesmire, Chris (Rochelle) Fesmire, Damian (Paige) Fesmire and Andrea (Kevin) Cadena; grandchildren, Louie Jr., Kaylee, Nick, Noah, Mackenzie, Gavin, Gunnar, Logan and Payton; brother, Dale Marshall; sisters, Marilyn Ganwich and Jill Bowman; and step-mom, B.J. Marshall. Preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Virginia Marshall; and brother, Ray Marshall. Diane was born on May 17, 1945, in Pueblo, Colo. She enjoyed Bingo, gardening, shopping, collecting candles and the cabin in Pitkin, Colo. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. No service at Diane's request. Online condolences,
www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020
