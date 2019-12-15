Home

Virginia Georgis


07/31/1918 - 12/10/2019
Virginia Georgis Obituary
Virginia Louise Georgis
died Dec. 10, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born July 31, 1918, in Superior, Wyo., to John Dorick Menghini and Rose Stefli Menghini. She had been a resident of Pueblo West since 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Edith Zanoni and Josephine Lenzotti; and her brother, Fred Menghini. Virginia is survived by her son, Dr. James Georgis and Sha-ron; grandchildren, John and Liz Georgis, and Genova and Markus Ritsch; and great-grand-children, Colter and Nikki Ritsch and Alaini Ritsch. Virginia will be entombed in the Fairmount Mausoleum in Denver. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019
