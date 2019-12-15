|
|
Virginia Louise Georgis
- died Dec. 10, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born July 31, 1918, in Superior, Wyo., to John Dorick Menghini and Rose Stefli Menghini. She had been a resident of Pueblo West since 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Edith Zanoni and Josephine Lenzotti; and her brother, Fred Menghini. Virginia is survived by her son, Dr. James Georgis and Sha-ron; grandchildren, John and Liz Georgis, and Genova and Markus Ritsch; and great-grand-children, Colter and Nikki Ritsch and Alaini Ritsch. Virginia will be entombed in the Fairmount Mausoleum in Denver. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019